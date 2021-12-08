'Snowdrop': Blackpink's Jisoo And Jung Hae In-led K-Drama Gets New Footage, Here's What We Know So Far

The most anticipated K-drama of the year, Snowdrop is all set to premiere in less than two weeks. Scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2021, the show will mark the debut lead role of Blackpink’s Jisoo, something Blinks have been looking forward to since the show’s initial announcement. The K-pop star has been cast alongside popular Korean star Jung Hae In who is best known for his roles in Something In the Rain and One Spring Night. After dropping a bunch of vague teasers and posters, TV network JTBC has unveiled all-new footage from the K-drama series. And we finally have some insight into the plot.

Here’s everything we know so far:

Snowdrop is set in 1987, South Korea against the backdrop of a nationwide movement that pushed the ruling government to hold elections. The show tells the story of university students Young-ro (Jisoo) who lives in an all-girls dorm and Su-ho (Jung Hae In), who comes from an elite university and has a mysterious past. While the earlier clip introduced the show’s lead pair, the latest clip of Snowdrop sees star-crossed lovers Young-ro and Su-ho meet in a book store. In a voiceover, Su-ho says “If I had not met you at all,” as his voice trails off. Meanwhile, Young-ro muses, “What if I was an ordinary person?”. The charming, romantic scenes make way for a dramatic turn of events that reveal a rather dark fate for the characters. Elsewhere, we see Kang Cheong Ya (played by Yoo In Na) pleading with gunmen to stop the shooting. Between scenes from riots and heavy gunfire, Su-ho puts a necklace on Young-ro’s neck saying “It’s too dangerous to come with me until the end,” as per soompi‘s translations.

Watch the full teaser here:

Snowdrop is poised to play out a whirlwind romance amidst much political turmoil.

The show casts an all-star ensemble of 23 actors including a few veteran actors and household names in the Korean entertainment industry. So it’s a relief that the pressure to carry the drama won’t fall on Jisoo who is new to acting and only has a few appearances under her belt. Check out the full cast poster unveiled by JTBC’s production team here:

Source: JTBC

Back in October, JTBC dropped a stunning poster of Snowdrop featuring Jisoo and Jung Hae In dancing at a party. The text on the poster reads, “The blooming of radiant first love.”

JTBC

Snowdrop will release on Dec 18, 2021 on JTBC and will stream on Disney Plus in South Korea. Dates for other regions including India are yet to be announced.

Cover image: JTBC

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Snowdrop': Blackpink's Jisoo And Jung Hae In-led K-Drama Gets New Footage, Here's What We Know So Far