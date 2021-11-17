Snow set to hit UK as temperatures plunge to zero

The UK is set for a cold end to the month, with some areas likely to see snow as temperatures plunge to zero, according to the Met Office.

After weeks of mild weather, forecaster predict parts of Scotland and northern England may see some snow, particularly on higher ground, with temperatures dropping to 0C in some parts of the country from Sunday into the beginning of next week.

Strong winds are also expected in the north, especially around coastal areas and across high ground. Further south, it is likely to remain drier with a chance of long sunny spells. But chilly and frosty nights with some fog patches are also expected but will slow to clear during the morning.

But until then, blustery showers in the north are likely for the rest of the week while it remains dry with sunny spells elsewhere.

On Wednesday evening, it will remain mostly cloudy with occasional rain in northwestern England, with heavier showers over western Scotland and clear spells elsewhere.

As the week comes to an end, it is expected to be cloudy in the west and north with occasional drizzles on Thursday. The Met Office has predicted it will remain dry and fine elsewhere, but with some windy weather in the north and mild temperatures all around.

It will be a windy start to the weekend in the north, with wind and rain in the far northwest all the way through to the south on Saturday. As the weekend continues, the weather will become mostly dry but will turn much colder from the north.

