Snow gatecrashes Nottinghamshire cricket club’s team photoshoot as temperatures plummet

Snow gatecrashed Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club’s photo shoot on Thursday, leaving players shivering and giggling as they posed ahead of the new season

Behind-the-scenes footage shared by the team shows snow falling at Trent Bridge, as the squad took time away from the photo call to make the most of the weather.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like…cricket?” the club tweeted, sharing a video of the fun.

The new County Championship season is set to get underway next week and a number of warm-up matches across the country were affected by the weather.

