Snoop Dogg: Woman files to withdraw sexual assault lawsuit against rapper

The woman who sued rapper Snoop Dogg for sexual assault has filed to drop her lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed in February, by an anonymous woman referred to in the suit as Jane Doe.

The woman claimed she was assaulted by Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, and his associate Don “Magic” Juan almost nine years ago, on 29 May 2013.

The lawsuit was filed for withdrawal on Wednesday (6 April), according to US media reports.

“It is not surprising that the plaintiff dismissed her complaint against the defendants,” a spokesperson for the 50-year-old said.

“Her complaint was full of false allegations and deficiencies.”

The woman, who claimed to have worked as a model and danced on stage with Snoop, alleged that the rapper followed her into a bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

She also claims she was forced to perform oral sex on Juan after ending up at his home against her wishes.

The lawsuit stated that Doe was left “humiliated, terrified and panicked” in the bathroom, and fearful that Snoop wouldn’t hire her because she “refused to willingly and enthusiastically give oral sex.”

In a statement shared with The Independent after the lawsuit was filed, Snoop’s lawyers said that the allegations were “simply meritless” and “appeared to be part of a self-enrichment shakedown scheme” before his headline performance at the Super Bowl in February.

Snoop denied having ever worked with the woman, or having any sexual relations with her.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.

