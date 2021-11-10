Snoop Dogg says he should be running Death Row Records

Snoop Dogg has claimed that he should be running his former record label, Death Row Records.

Founded by Dr Dre, Suge Knight and The DOC in 1991, Snoop Dogg was one of the label’s very first signings before leaving in 1998.

Now, during an interview on podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Beautiful rapper has said: “I think all of Death Row should be in my hands.”

The veteran rapper went on to say that he wished he had a role at Death Row like he does at Def Jam where he works as executive creative and strategic consultant: “I should be running that s***. Just like I’m [in] a position at Def Jam, Death Row means more to me because I helped create that.”

Snoop Dogg continued by saying he would have signed artists such as YG, Ty Dolla Sign and Roddy Ricch if he had been given control of the label five years ago.

He also criticised the Blackstone, a private equity firm that owns the rights to Death Row’s music including some of Tupac’s biggest hits: “It’s just a lot of heat over there and it’s not being handled right.”

Snoop then hinted that he was going to become more involved with his former record label: “But a little birdie told me it may fly my way and if it do, you’ll get everything that I told you. If I can get Def Jam popping, what could I do with Death Row? Just imagine that.”

It was recently announced that Snoop Dogg would be playing the halftime show at Super Bowl 56 alongside Dr Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J Blige.

