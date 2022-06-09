Snoop Dogg has given his full-time blunt roller a pay rise due to inflation

Snoop Dogg has given his full-time blunt roller a wage increase due to the rise in inflation.

The 50-year-old rapper, who is known to be an avid weed smoker, hired a blunt roller in 2019 as he didn’t have time to roll his own joints.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show at the time, Snoop Dogg said: “Timing. That motherf***er’s timing is impeccable. That’s his job, his occupation. On his resume, it says, ‘What do you do?’ ‘I’m a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller’.

“If you’re great at something I need, I’m hiring you.”

The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper also revealed the salary and benefits of his weed roller.

“That’s somewhere between $40,000 and $50,000 a year,” he revealed. “Free weed – all paid expenses. Everything I get, he gets. I go get some free clothes, I give him some.”

This week, Snoop Dogg confirmed on Twitter that his blunt roller has earned a pay rise due to inflation.

Responding to a tweet posted by Uber Facts, the rapper wrote: “Inflation. Their salary went up!”

Snoop Dogg isn’t the only celebrity who has hired someone for this position.

In 2015, it was reported that Waka Flocka Flame also hired a blunt roller and paid him $50,000.

The job listing at the time reportedly attracted over 60,000 applicants.

In the past, rapper Kid Cudi has also posted openings for a blunt roller, but it’s unclear whether he ended up hiring someone.

