Snooker great finally signs Flintoff’s photo – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 3.

Football

Liverpool offered words of encouragement to injured midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Rio Ferdinand got excited.

Jamie Vardy was in good spirits.

Ugo Ehiogu was remembered, on what would have been his 49th birthday.

Where’s the cue ball going?

Cricket

Freddie Flintoff got a photo signed by a snooker great after a 40-year wait.

Tymal Mills reacted to his injury.

Motor Racing

Valtteri Bottas was enjoying being back in Mexico.

Nico Rosberg continued to do his bit to tackle climate change.

Athletics

Roger Black and some fellow athletics greats filmed Pointless Celebrities.

Golf

Get creative, says Lee Westwood.

Swimming

Adam Peaty was talkin’ jive.

Sharron Davies talked up the benefits of exercise on #StressAwarenessDay.

Boxing

AJ was coaching.

Nicola Adams felt honoured.

MMA

Conor McGregor was building.

