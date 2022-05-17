SNL: Who is hosting this week and what time is Saturday Night Live on?

Saturday Night Live will welcome Selena Gomez as its next host.

The Only Murders in the Building star is set to grace the SNL stage on 14 May, joined by Post Malone as the evening’s musical guest.

This will mark the first time Gomez has hosted the sketch show. Although, she previously took the stage as a musical guest back in 2016.

As this will be Malone’s debut appearance on the show, the rapper will perform two new songs off his forthcoming album Twelve Carat Toothache, which is set to release on 3 June.

It was also announced that Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne will make her hosting debut for the season finale on 21 May.

Other hosts of SNL this season so far have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Lizzo, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jerrod Carmichael, Zoë Kravitz, Oscar Isaac, John Mulaney, Willem Dafoe, Will Forte, Ariana DeBose, Paul Rudd, Billie Eilish, Simu Liu, Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis, Kieran Culkin, and Jonathan Majors.

Musical guests have included Arcade Fire, Lizzo, Camila Cabello, Gunna, Rosalía, Charli XCX, LCD Soundsystem, Katy Perry, Måneskin, Bleachers, Saweetie, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug, Brandi Carlile, Ed Sheeran, and Taylor Swift.

Season two of Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building premieres on 28 June on Hulu.

The next episode of SNL will premiere on 14 May on NBC at 11.30 pm EST.

