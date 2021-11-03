A year without Marvel is a year too many, and Saturday Night Live clearly agrees. After the movie studio delayed its 2020 releases due to the coronavirus outbreak, 2021 saw a steady stream of superhero movies and TV shows, with new stars anchoring the MCU who will now represent it as SNL hosts. The Eternals‘ Jonathan Majors and Shang-Chi‘s Simu Liu will join host Kieran Culkin in November, with Taylor Swift and Saweetie as musical guests, respectively.

That’s three first-time hosts from some of the year’s most-anticipated and talked-about releases. It’s also a series debut for Saweetie, while Swift and Sheeran have performed on SNL before. (Sheeran’s performance was almost rescheduled due to his testing positive for the coronavirus.)

SEE ALSO: How to watch movies online for free — legally

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:35 p.m. on NBC.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'SNL' To Welcome Marvel Stars Jonathan Majors And Simu Liu