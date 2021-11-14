SNL: Taylor Swift wows fans with 10-minute performance of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift wowed her fans on Saturday (13 November) with a live performance of the new, 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well”.

Swift was featured as the episode’s musical guest, while Lovecraft Country and Loki star Jonathan Majors took on hosting duties.

The episode aired the day after Swift unveiled Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red.

The new album includes a 10-minute version of the hit single “All Too Well”. The song has long been rumoured to be about Swift’s relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, and the additional lyrics provide more context in that regard.

For her performance as musical guest, Swift played the entire 10-minute version of the song, while the accompanying short film she had previously unveiled on YouTube played on a screen behind her.

Fans praised the singer’s rendition of the song on social media, with one person tweeting: “Taylor Swift performing all ten minutes of #AllTooWell on #SNL is the best thing I’ve seen in a while.”

“I will never be the same after all too well 10 min version performance,” another person wrote.

“I thought I was done crying over ALL TOO WELL 10 MIN VERSION BUT THEN SHE PERFORMED IT LIVE ON SNL,” someone else shared.

Spotify announced on Saturday that Red (Taylor’s Version) has broken the record for the most streamed album in a day by a female artist on the platform, and that Swift has broken the record for the most-stream female artist in a day in Spotify’s history.

