Smoking age should be raised each year until tobacco totally banned, government report says

The government’s tobacco review has recommended raising the age for smoking from 18 every year until no-one in the country can buy it.

The report also says the government must “embrace” the promotion of vaping to help people quit smoking.

It added: “We know vapes are not a ‘silver bullet’ nor are they totally risk-free, but the alternative is far worse.”

The recommendations are two of four “critical” interventions made in the review by Dr Javed Khan, published on Thursday.

More to follow…

