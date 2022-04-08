Smoke rises from Ukrainian train station after Russian airstrike kills at least 39

More than 30 people have reportedly died after two Russian rockets hit a train station in Donetsk where thousands of people were waiting to be evacuated.

Dozens of civilians were killed and 100 more were injured when projectiles struck the station in the city of Kramatorsk on Friday, according to Ukrainian Railways.

Footage shared on Volodymyr Zelensky’s Telegram account shows the aftermath of the attack, with smoke billowing close to the building.

“This is an evil that has no limits and if it is not punished, it will never stop,” the Ukrainian president wrote.

