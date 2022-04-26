Smoke billows from house fire in New Malden

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

A man was rushed to hospital after a fire broke out at a home in New Malden, south London, on Tuesday (26 April).

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters were called to the blaze. The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that the ground floor, first floor and roof of the house caught fire.

“Part of the fascia of a neighbouring property was also damaged by the blaze. A man left the building before the Brigade arrived and was taken to hospital,” LFB said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Smoke billows from house fire in New Malden