‘Smell of death’: 30 dead dogs and cats found in home of animal rescue CEO

Posted on June 6, 2022 0

At least 30 carcasses of cats and dogs left in crates and cages were recovered from the home of an animal rescue director in South Carolina after officials received a call about a “smell of death”.

Caroline “Dawn” Pennington, 47, chief executive and director of a nonprofit animal rescue company named GROWL, was arrested on Friday after turning herself in.

Officials found 28 dogs and two cats dead in cages and crates inside her house as they responded to a welfare check on 22 May.

