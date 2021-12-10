Slim 400 death: Ty Dolla Sign and Vince Staples pay tribute to West Coast rapper after fatal shooting

Singers Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Yachty and Vince Staples have paid tributes to rapper Slim 400 who was shot dead in California on 8 December. He was 33.

Law enforcement officers confirmed that Slim 400, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was in Inglewood, a city in California, when the shooting occurred.

In a statement to The Independent, a spokesperson for the police department said:“Inglewood patrol officers were in the general area patrolling when the possible sound of gunfire was heard. Officers responded to the area they believed the sound of gun fire originated from and discovered Mr Cohran down on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.”

No details about suspects or motive have been released so far.

After news of his death broke, many singers, producers, and fans honoured Slim 400 on Twitter.

Grammy-nominated singer Ty Dolla Sign tweeted a picture of himself with the “Bruisin” singer and said: “Long live $lim.”

Quoting a previous tweet from Slim 400, rapper Vince Staples wrote: “Rest in peace.”

Slim 400’s heartbreaking last tweet, posted on 6 December, said: “What we can’t do is start again. So make the best now.”

Slim 400 was hospitalised in critical condition in 2019 after he was shot nine times in Los Angeles. Following the incident, the rapper said he was ambushed while visiting his family in Compton. Slim 400 also revealed one of his family members had braved gunfire to save his life.

Fellow rappers Lil Yachty, T Carriér, Zoey Dollaz, Dave, and producer Devin Cruise also honoured him on Twitter.

A tweet on the social media account for hip-hop blog Passion Weiss read: “RIP Slim 400. A Compton gangsta rap prototype, an ambassador for a tradition, lineage, and history — who made a whole lot of hard-as-hell rap songs full of sober gravity and blunt force.”

Musician Michael Christmas wrote: “Damn RIP Slim 400 smh [shaking my head] I remember him being mad hella nice to me when I opened for YG”.

Singer Kamaiyah posted a picture with Slim 400 and YG, whose now-defunct label Pu$haz Ink first discovered the slain rapper, with a broken heart emoji.

Los Angeles radio and television personality Cece Valencia remembered the rapper as “a real one from day one”.

Slim 400 was born in Frankfurt, Germany on 22 June 1988, but the rapper has not publicly revealed the identity of his parents.

He is reportedly survived by a daughter.

