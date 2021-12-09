Slim 400 death: Rapper shot dead aged 33, report says

Compton-based rapper Slim 400 has died of a gunshot wound on Wednesday (8 December) in California, according to reports.He was 33.

TMZ, citing law enforcement agencies, reported that the rapper was gunned down in Inglewood, Los Angeles. It is currently unclear how many suspects were involved in the fatal shooting, or why Slim 400 was attacked.

Born Vincent Cohran, Slim 400 was shot at nine times in Los Angeles two years ago. At the time, he claimed he was ambushed while visiting his family in Compton.

He was a rising star of the West Coast hip hop scene.

This is a developing story.

