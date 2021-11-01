Skywatchers along Yorkshire coast get ‘rare treat’ as they witness Northern Lights

People along the Yorkshire coast caught rare glimpse of the Northern Lights as they were able to witness the natural phenomenon in full effect.

The lights, also known as Aurora Borealis, appear in the sky when atoms in the Earth’s high-altitude atmosphere collide with energetic charged particles from the Sun.

It was captured on Saturday evening in Scarborough, with other sightings reported further north in Saltburn, Yorkshire and Bamburgh, Northumberland.

The Northern Lights also put on a spectacular display across the skies in Scotland, with many skywatchers sharing their images on Twitter as they too enjoyed the dazzling view.

Abbie Dewhurst, BBC Look North weather presenter said the lights were visible from the UK due to the strength of the geomagnetic storm on Saturday night.

“We saw some heavy rain on Saturday and the weather front that brought the rain was immediately followed by very clear air which meant parts of Yorkshire managed to have good enough visibility to see the spectacle,” she said.

“It’s not something that happens this far south very often, so it was a rare treat for those who witnessed it.”

