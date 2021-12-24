Sky Glass: The world’s first carbon neutral TV

Sky Glass is a TV that doesn’t cost the Earth. As with all of the many innovations that are packed into Sky’s latest television, it could be world-changing.

Sky Glass packs in all of the technology that you would expect from your smart TV, and many incredible innovations you never would. And it does so in a way that keeps sustainability right at the heart of the television.

Discover the world’s first TV to be certified Carbon Neutral

It is an astonishingly smart TV, with a level of personalisation and a wealth of content to watch that you have never experienced before. And it is a beautifully designed TV, sitting in your home like a beloved piece of furniture and displaying film and television with crisp, crystal visuals and sound. It is packed with a variety of clever features and innovative design that make it a good TV in every sense.

Sustainability at its heart, right from the start

(Sky Glass)

Sky has long been at the forefront of sustainability in its business. That includes everything from a commitment to go net zero right across the company by 2030 to its Sky Ocean Rescue campaign, which has reached nearly 50 million people across Europe seen it invest millions of pounds to take action to save the seas.

That sustainability begins long before Sky Glass ever arrives with you, and runs right through the experience of using it. Sky Glass saves you energy by bringing three devices in one: it combines a TV set, a sound bar and Sky inside. And when it’s on, the screen adjusts brightness to optimal levels dependent on the room’s lighting and you can count on it to deliver automatic switch off too.

Smart in every way

(Sky Glass)

As soon as you walk into the room, Sky Glass is able to turn itself on, presenting you with a menu of content that it thinks you might like to watch. And there’s plenty to choose from, given Sky offers not only its huge library of content but also other apps such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

You can choose that with your voice, or through the new remote, and get to watching it quickly. When you do, it will look truly stunning, with a beautiful panel that ensures the TV and films you watch get the 4K, HDR treatment it deserves.

It will sound just as good, with the soundbar that is built into the bottom of the screen. It ensures that everything from the softest whisper to the loudest roar really feels that way, and wrap you into whatever you’re watching.

When Sky Glass is on, its ambient light sensor ensures that the TV is never brighter than it needs to be; if the room is dark, then the brightness will be reduced, saving both energy and glare.

Thoughtful design, down to the packaging

(Sky Glass)

You’ll notice the commitment to sustainability as soon as your Sky Glass arrives as it is the only TV that comes in recyclable packaging free from single-use plastics, entirely designed to protect your TV using FSC cardboard only.

When your Sky Glass arrives, and the engineer puts it in place in your house, they’ll take away the cardboard box and ensures that it is recycled as efficiently as possible – so you can just get back to enjoying your favourite shows.

A commitment to the environment and to you

(Sky Glass)

Another way Sky are reducing the impact of Sky Glass is through its investment in renewable electricity. Their Investment in Energy Attribute Certificates means Sky Glass is powered from renewable electricity for its first year of use in your home.

For the carbon emissions they can’t reduce yet, Sky are offsetting the carbon footprint of the TV through its entire life with Voluntary Carbon Standard Projects enabling wind power infrastructure. In addition, they are investing in nature with a reforestation project planting 200,000 native trees in the Cairngorms in Scotland. It’s sowing the seeds for a net zero future.

Your TV never looked this good. And it never felt this good to buy one, either.

