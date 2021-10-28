SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental: your guide to this great holiday destination

You get nine villages for the price of one at SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser-Brixental, whose 288km of pistes make it one of the largest ski domains in Austria.

Here’s what you can look forward to on a winter break…

Get back to nature

An impressive 288km of pistes make SkiWelt a dream holiday for skiing enthusiasts (SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental, Tim Marcour)

With state-of-the-art – and eco-friendly – lifts, it’s one of the most modern resorts in the world.

Which means you’ll have more time to explore the pleasingly traditional and rustic villages of Ellmau, Söll, Brixen im Thale, Going, Hopfgarten, Itter, Kelchsau, Scheffau and Westendorf.

To get an idea of SkiWelt’s breathtaking beauty, ride the cable car to Hohe Salve and revel in sweeping views from Austria’s first revolving panoramic terrace. Stop for lunch on the terrace before going down the longest slope in SkiWelt.

Explore the SkiWelt Tour

Thrillseekers: there are four fun parks across the region for winter sport kicks (SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental)

For an enthralling introduction to the area, try the new signposted KitzSkiWelt Tour, the world’s longest ski circuit.

Follow the signs going either clockwise or counter-clockwise if you want to tackle the entire 80km, which runs all the way from Going am Wilden Kaiser through the Kitzbühel Alps to Hollersbach in the Hohe Tauern – all without using the same slope twice. You can start and finish in any of the nine villages.

Early birds keen to make first tracks can go skiing at sunrise from selected lifts in Brixen im Thale and Westendorf. Afterwards, treat yourself to a big brunch. And if you haven’t had your fill of skiing throughout the day, carry on into the night on SkiWelt’s 10km of floodlit slopes.

With four fun parks and the Skiparcours Hans im Glück, there’s plenty of freestyle flips to be had. Skiers and snowboarders of all levels can have a go, and there’s even a mini playground for small riders.

Off the pistes

Breathtakingly beautiful, SkiWelt is one of the largest ski areas in Austria (SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser – Brixental)

You don’t need skis to visit ALPENIGLU®, a snowy village of 18 igloos at Hochbrixen station. There’s everything from a hotel and church to a restaurant and a sun lounge – all enhanced by glittering ice sculptures.

Get closer to SkiWelt’s winter wonderland by exploring some of the 250km of panoramic hiking trails. Many are easy to reach via cable car, and you can reward yourself with a delicious Tirolean lunch at one of the 80-or-so mountain huts scattered around the ski area.

If you prefer cross-country skiing, glide along some of the 148km of trails winding along the villages and through the valleys.

In family-friendly SkiWelt, it’s not hard to find toboggan runs, including the hair-raising, floodlit Moon Toboggan Run at Ellmau which is only open at night.

And for an unforgettable thrill and extraordinary views, strap yourself in for a tandem paragliding flight.

To find out more about the Austrian Tirol, visit austria.info and skiwelt.at

Please check gov.uk before travel for the latest government guidance.

