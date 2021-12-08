Skilyr Hicks death: America’s Got Talent contestant dies aged 23

A former America’s Got Talent contestant Skilyr Hicks has died aged 23.

According toTMZ, the singer’s mother, Jodi, said that Hicks was found “lifeless” at a friend’s house in South Carolina on Monday (6 December).

She added that said she doesn’t know the owner of the property where the incident occurred.

“She will live on through her music,” Jodi told the publication.

Hicks is survived by her mother and four siblings.

The cause of Hicks’ death hasn’t been revealed, however, her mother said that her daughter suffered from “substance abuse” and “depression.”

Hicks first appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2013. She performed in front of judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Howard Stern.

She performed an original song, “Brand New Day”, and explained how she taught herself to play the guitar while grieving the death of her father.

“The last time I saw him I remember driving away and he was crying,” Hicks said at the time. “After his funeral, I wrote my first song. It’s kind of like a message that came too late for my dad, but I know if he could see me now he would be really proud of me.”

Hicks made it through the next round but was eliminated before the live event in New York City.

If you have been affected by this article, you can contact the following organisations for support: actiononaddiction.org.uk, mind.org.uk, nhs.uk/livewell/mentalhealth, mentalhealth.org.uk.

