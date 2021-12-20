Sixth child dies in hospital after Australia bouncy castle tragedy

Another child has died from injuries sustained after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air in Australia, increasing the death toll to six.

Chace Harrison, 11, was one of the nine children who fell from the bouncy castle set up at the Hillcrest Primary School fair in Devonport, Tasmania last week. The bouncy castle was lifted into the air by a strong gust of wind and travelled some distance before ending up in a tree, according to eye witness reports.

The police said in a statement on Sunday that Chace “passed away in hospital this afternoon”.

“Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time,” police commissioner Darren Hine said in the statement.

Six out of nine children involved in the incident have now died with two still in critical condition undergoing treatment, the statement added. One child was discharged from the hospital and is undergoing medical care at home.

Five children who died earlier were identified by the police as Addison Stewart, 11, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, Jye Sheehan, Peter Dodt and Zane Mellor, who were 12. Their names and images were released by the police with the consent of their families.

Police identified the five children killed in a freak bouncy castle accident at a school in northern Tasmania, Australia (Screengrab / 9 News Australia / YouTube)

It’s not clear yet how the castle was lifted into the air even as police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The police statement said they are “working tirelessly with all parties concerned to ensure the extensive investigation is completed as a matter of priority for the coroner.”

“The investigation is being led by Devonport Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from officers from Launceston CIB [Commonwealth Investigation Branch], under the direction of the coroner,” said Mr Hine.

“Their priority will be to interview all witnesses, gather and analyse forensic evidence and all environmental aspects, including weather patterns and conditions at the time of the incident,” he added.

“Given the magnitude of this critical incident and the need to speak to a large number of traumatised children within a short period of time, we have accepted an offer from NSW Police to assist in conducting interviews in relation to the investigation,” he said.

The accident has shocked the country, with prime minister Scott Morrison describing the incident as “a terrible, unimaginable tragedy”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sixth child dies in hospital after Australia bouncy castle tragedy