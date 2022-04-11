Sixteen-year-old student charged with sexual assault and attempted murder of teacher in clash over grades

A 16-year-old student from a high school in Las Vegas was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault on Thursday after a “violent” altercation with a teacher, which allegedly stemmed from a dispute over grades.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they received a call about an injured teacher at approximately 3.30pm near a high school located in the 1100 block of North Linn Lane on 7 April, the statement read.

The suspect, an unidentified 16-year-old student at Eldorado High School, NBC confirmed, had reportedly gone into the teacher’s classroom to discuss grades.

“At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness. After the attack, the suspect fled the classroom, and the victim was later found by another employee,” the LVMPD said in their statement.

The teacher was treated for injuries by medical personnel and was later transported to University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, a non-profit government hospital in Las Vegas, in stable condition.

The Independent has reached out to both Eldorado High School and the Clark County School District for comment on the matter.

The teen was apprehended and charged with attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first degree kidnapping and robbery, the LVMPD reported, noting that the juvenile has been transported and detained at Clark County Detention Center.

