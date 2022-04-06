Six states threaten NFL with investigation into workplace harassment of women

Six state attorney generals have threatened the National Football League (NFL) with an investigation into its allegedly “hostile” treatment of women employees.

In a letter addressed to NFL bosses on Wednesday, the coalition of six state attorneys said they had “grave concerns about recent reports of the NFL’s hostile workplace culture.”

“Recent reports indicate that more than 30 former employees have now come forward and described a pervasive culture of sexism and widespread workplace discrimination within the NFL,” the attorneys said in a press release.

That was “including but not limited to, sexual harassment, targeted retaliation, and harmful stereotyping.”

The letter demanded the NFL action to remedy the accusations and to prevent harm to its women employees.

