Six Nations 2023 fixtures revealed as England kick off against Scotland at Twickenham

Eddie Jones’ England will host Scotland on the opening weekend of next year’s Six Nations, as the fixtures for 2023 were released.

Gregor Townsend’s side will be looking to repeat their successes from this year as they retained the Calcutta Cup with a narrow 20-17 win over England at Murrayfield.

The Six Nations begins on February 4th at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with Wales hosting Ireland, who this year took the Triple Crown.

On the same day, Scotland travel to Twickenham to take on England, and the first round of fixtures finishes with Italy welcoming champions France to Rome, on Sunday 5th February.

Round Two starts with Ireland, who finished second in this year’s Championship, taking on France in Dublin on February 11th.

The highlight of Round Three sees the age-old Anglo Welsh rivalry played out in Cardiff, when Wales host England, in a clash that has delivered extraordinary drama in recent years.

In Round Four England return home for Le Crunch, hoping home advantage can play its part against France. Whilst following Italy’s momentous victory over Wales in Cardiff, this year’s Six Nations fixture moves to Rome.

Super Saturday gets underway on Saturday March 18th, with Scotland playing Italy in Edinburgh, before the attention shifts to Paris for France versus Wales. A fitting finale of the the 2023 Six Nations sees Ireland host England in Dublin on St Patrick’s Day weekend.

Commenting on the announcement, Six Nations Rugby CEO, Ben Morel said: “The 2022 Championship ended in one of the most exciting Super Saturdays in history with an incredible performance by Italy, a Triple Crown win for Ireland and a long-awaited Grand Slam for France.

“Once again, fans had to wait until the final game was played to know who this year’s Champions would be, and the rugby action did not disappoint. The combination of incredible broadcast coverage of the Championship, and the eagerly anticipated return of fans at games, meant that this year’s Guinness Six Nations felt truly special.”

2023 Six Nations fixtures (kick-offs GMT)

February 4 – Wales v Ireland (1415), England v Scotland (1645) February 5 – Italy v France (1500).

February 11 – Ireland v France (1415), Scotland v Wales (1645) February 12 – England v Italy (1500).

February 25 – Italy v Ireland (1415), Wales v England (1645) February 26 – France v Scotland (1500).

March 11 – Italy v Wales (1415), England v France (1645) March 12 – Scotland v Ireland (1500).

March 18 – Scotland v Italy (1230), France v Wales (1445), Ireland v England (1700).

