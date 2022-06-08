Six members of Haitian Special Olympics soccer team go missing in Florida

Six members of a Special Olympics delegation from Haiti have gone missing in Florida, said police officials.

They were a part of the soccer team in the Special Olympics USA Games tournament taking place in Orlando.

The Osceola County sheriff’s office said in a release on Monday that all six members turned in their room keys and left behind their belongings before they went missing.

Foul play is not suspected, according to the release.

The members were identified as Antione Mithon, 32, Nicholson Fontilus, 20, Peter Berlus, 19, Anderson Petit-Frere, 18, Steevenson Jacquet, 24 and Oriol Jean, 18. All were a part of the Games, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We are in communication with Walt Disney World, Special Olympics and our Law Enforcement and Federal partners,” the release from the sheriff’s office said.

The members were reportedly last seen at around 2.30pm local time on Monday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Kissimmee city.

Sheriff’s office releases information about missing members of the delegation (Osceola County sheriff’s office )

“The individuals are all adults, five of whom are not Special Olympics athletes and one who is an adult with an intellectual disability,” the Special Olympics said in a statement published on its website.

“The well-being of these delegates is our foremost concern. Local authorities have indicated they have no reason to believe the health and safety of any of the individuals is at risk. To expand the reach and effectiveness of law enforcement’s efforts to locate these individuals, they have been reported as missing persons.”

The Special Olympics began on Sunday and have seen more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from the US and Caribbean nations come to Orlando and other nearby areas for the event.

The Games will continue till 12 June.

