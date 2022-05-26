Six Irish Guards soldiers arrested over drugs and money laundering offences

Six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran have been arrested on suspicion of drugs and money laundering offences, the Ministry of Defence has said.

The Daily Mirror reports the suspects were detained on Wednesday during raids in Hampshire, Berkshire, North Wales and Northern Ireland.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) Press Office said: “As part of a planned operation the Royal Military Police arrested six Irish Guards soldiers and a Coldstream Guardsman veteran from across the UK on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs and money lending and laundering offences.

“None of the soldiers under investigation will participate in planned Queen’s Platinum Jubilee parades.

“The Army does not tolerate any type of illegal or fraudulent behaviour. As this is now the subject of an independent Royal Military Police investigation, it is inappropriate to comment further.”

The Irish Guards have been the most operationally active unit in the British Army over recent years.

The 1st Battalion Irish Guards are set to take part in the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 2 as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

