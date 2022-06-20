Six injured after taxi mounts curb in New York, NYPD confirms

Posted on June 20, 2022 0

At least six people have been injured after a taxi mounted a curb in New York.

NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell told reporters the southbound cab hit a cyclist before mounting the pavement on Broadway between West 28th and West 29th just before 1pm.

It struck two female pedestrians and pinned them against a building wall, before a group of New Yorkers attempted to lift the car off the women.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the incident, but believe it to be an accident at the time of writing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Six injured after taxi mounts curb in New York, NYPD confirms