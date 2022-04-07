Six critically injured after shooting in central Tel Aviv

At least six people have be critically wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv, Israel’s emergency services claim.

It comes after police earlier today said that between three and five people were wounded in the shooting, which reportedly took plavce in a crowded area with everal bars and restaurants on Dizengoff Street.

Local authorities said the motive for the attack was not immediately clear.

The office of Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett said he was closely monitoring the situation from the country’s military headquaters, also located in downtown Tel Aviv.

Simmering tensions have intensified of late following a series of attacks by Palestinian assailants which saw 11 people killed ahead of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

Last year, protests and clashes which broke out at the same time sparked an 11-day Gaza war.

More follows

