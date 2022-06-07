Sir Roger Gale would be ‘surprised’ if Boris Johnson still prime minister by end of Autumn

Sir Roger Gale has suggested he will be “surprised” if Boris Johnson is still prime minister by the end of Autumn.

He also claimed the rebellion was “much greater” than expected, after Mr Johnson on Monday survived a confidence vote, receiving the support of 211 Conservative MPs (59 per cent).

“I will be surprised if this prime minister is still in Downing Street by the end of the Autumn,” Mr Gale said.

“There are significant problems down the road.”

