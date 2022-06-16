Sir Rod Stewart announces show dedicated to late father ahead of Father’s Day

Ahead of Father’s Day in the UK, Sir Rod Stewart has announced a special show in which he will honour his own late father.

The performance will take place in Edinburgh on November 13 with the venue to be announced imminently.

It comes as the singer is due to release a heartfelt video for his track Touchline, which features on his acclaimed album The Tears Of Hercules.

The video, which features clips of Sir Rod and his father playing football, will be released on Friday ahead of Father’s Day on June 19.

The Edinburgh concert marks the start of a string of arena dates for the singer – who will play in venues across the UK including Nottingham, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Belfast, London, Birmingham and Manchester.

Select tickets to some shows will be donated to NHS frontline workers.

Sir Rod said: “If you know anything about me you know that our dad’s love of football has most definitely left its impact on me and my brothers and I’m delighted that it’s now such an important part of my children’s lives as well.

“The song Touchline was my tribute to him and I’m so happy and moved that the new video takes that to the ultimate level just in time for Father’s Day.

“We just played a magnificent show at the Hollywood Bowl which has me excited for both our North American and UK tours, and it’s terrific that we’ll be able to have both NHS workers and doctors and nurses who have been on the front lines these last couple of years as our guests.”

Tickets for the arena tour are available now.

