Sir Lindsay Hoyle breaks down in tears as he gives speech recalling daughter’s suicide

Sir Lindsay Hoyle broke down in tears as he recalled his daughter’s suicide during a speech at a Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) event.

The session, which took place at the Speaker’s House within the Palace of Westminster, was attended by Andy Burnham, Sir Keir Starmer and original Joy Division members Bernard Sumner and Stephen Morris.

“For me personally, the biggest shock ever was the death of my daughter Natalie in 2017,” Mr Hoyle said.

“She was 28. I’m still rocked to this day. I still cannot believe she is gone.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.