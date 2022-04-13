Sir David Amess killer given whole-life prison sentence

April 13, 2022

Isis-supporting terrorist Ali Harbi Ali has been handed a whole-life sentence for the murder of Sir David Amess MP in October last year.

Ali, 26, was convicted of murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He had been plotting to murder an MP since 2019, and had researched other potential targets including Michael Gove, Sir Keir Starmer, and Mike Freer.

“Sir David’s murder was an attack on democracy and we will never let terrorists prevail,” Met Police Assistant Commissioner and Head of Counter Terrorism Policing Matt Jukes said.

