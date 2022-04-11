Sir David Amess: Ali Harbi Ali convicted of murder and plotting terror attacks on MPs

Posted on April 11, 2022 0

Isis-supporting terrorist Ali Harbi Ali has been convicted of the murder of Sir David Amess at a constituency surgery in Southend-on-Sea on 15 October last year.

Ali, 26, was convicted of murder and preparing acts of terrorism. He had been plotting to murder an MP since 2019, and had researched other potential targets including Michael Gove, Sir Keir Starmer, and Mike Freer.

Ali will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on 13 April.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Sir David Amess: Ali Harbi Ali convicted of murder and plotting terror attacks on MPs