Sinn Fein's vice president says Boris Johnson is in 'clear breach' of international law

Sinn Fein’s vice president Michelle O’Neill has stated the Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in ‘clear breach’ of international law over his plans to bypass the Northern Ireland Protocol.

A majority of Members of the Northern Ireland Assembly have signed a joint letter to Boris Johnson stating their opposition to a proposed legislation amending the Northern Ireland Protocol. The amended protocol sets out arrangements necessary to address the unique circumstances triggered by Brexit in Northern Ireland, in order to maintain cooperating trade with the UK and avoid a hard border.

