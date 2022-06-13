Singer Samantha Fox updates fans on her throat cancer scare

Samantha Fox has updated fans on her health after revealing that she had a throat cancer scare days before she is due to marry fiance Linda Olsen.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Monday (13 June), the singer said that she is due to have an operation on her throat “very soon.”

Fox said that she would get married first before undergoing the medical procedure and that she was sure that “everything [would] be fine.”

