Singer KK's Last Performance In Kolkata Hours Before His Untimely Death Has Fans Emotional; Watch

Bollywood singer KK, 53, who made his debut with ‘Pal’ in 1999, passed away on Tuesday evening. According to various reports, the renowned singer was performing at Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College’s fest (in Kolkata), when he started feeling chest pain, and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead. While the news of Krishnakumar Kunnath’s passing has left the music fraternity numb, a video of his last performance has left many all across the country emotional.

With the iconic singer crooning his popular tracks: ‘Dil Ibadat’, ‘Abhi Abhi Toh Mile’, ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’, ‘Pal’ and many others at the concert in Kolkata, the audience cheered for him by waving their mobile phone with the flash lights on. Watch the now viral video here:

#WATCH | Singer KK died hours after a concert in Kolkata on May 31st. The auditorium shares visuals of the event held some hours ago. KK was known for songs like ‘Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’. He was brought dead to the CMRI, the hospital told. Video source: Najrul Manch FB page pic.twitter.com/YiG64Cs9nP — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2022

Shortly, before his heath condition deterioted, KK shared a couple of photos from his last gig and wrote, “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all.”

KK, who entered Bollywood in 1996 with ‘Maachis’ track ‘Chod Aaye Hum Voh Galiyan’ went on to revolutionise the industry with his music. Some of his evergreen tracks include ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’, ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’, ‘Dil Kyun Yeh Mera’, ‘Tu Hi Meri Shabh Hai’ and many more.

While several renowned names from the industry and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the popular musician, PM Narendra Modi also paid tribute. He wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2022

SEE ALSO: KK Passes Away At 53: Emraan Hashmi, Ranveer Singh, Sonu Nigam And More React To Iconic Singer’s Sudden Death

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Singer KK's Last Performance In Kolkata Hours Before His Untimely Death Has Fans Emotional; Watch