Sinfield sets off and Southgate extends his stay – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 22.

Football

Gareth Southgate extended his England deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo wished his former team-mate and boss all the best.

Christian Benteke was ready for the new week.

Cricket

Jos Buttler had a workout buddy.

Sam Billings enjoyed the facilities in Singapore.

Rugby league

Kevin Sinfield set off on his latest fundraising effort.

Formula One

George Russell took in the sights before departure.

Fernando Alonso was still celebrating his podium finish.

Sky pundit Damon Hill found out he’s working deep into December this year.

David Coulthard had all the silverware.

UFC

Conor McGregor made an early start.

Golf

Sergio Garcia reflected on Dubai.

