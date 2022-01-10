Sinead O’Connor’s son’s death referred to NRP for investigation after singer criticises ‘evil’ Irish state and ​hospital

The death of Sinead O’Connor’s son will be referred to the National Review Panel (NRP) for investigation.

The singer announced the death of her 17-year-old son, Shane, on Twitter on Saturday (8 January).

She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

O’Connor went on to question how her teenage son had been allowed to leave Tallaght hospital in Dublin.

Shane had been reported missing two days before his death. O’Connor had previously said he was “on suicide watch” at the Tallaght Hospital.

It has now been reported by The Irish Times that Shane’s death will be referred to the NRP for investigation.

The NRP was established in 2010 to investigate serious incidents, including the deaths of children in care and/or known to the child protection system.

In a series of tweets shared on 8 January, O’Connor fiercely criticised the Irish health service HSE, the child and family agency Tusla and the Irish state overall.

She questioned “the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla”. The singer wrote: “May God forgive the Irish state for I never will.”

Other tweets from O’Connor called the Irish state, Tusla and the HSE “evil” and “self-serving”.

The Independent has contacted Tusla for comment.

In a statement released to The Independent, an HSE spokesperson said: “The HSE cannot comment on individual cases when to do so might reveal information in relation to identifiable individuals, breaching the ethical requirement on us to observe our duty of confidentiality.”

A spokesperson for the police confirmed to The Irish Times that the body of a young man had been found and that the police were “assisting the coroner in preparing a file for inquest”.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected], or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.