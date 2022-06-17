Sinead O’Connor cancels all gigs for ‘her own health and wellbeing’ five months after death of teenage son

Sinead O’Connor has cancelled all upcoming live performances five months after the death of her teenage son.

In January, the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer announced the death of her 17-year-old son Shane, who she said had “decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God”.

In a statement shared on Friday (17 June), O’Connor’s management said that due to her continuing grief, the musician was cancelling all her forthcoming tour dates and would not be performing for the rest of the year.

Stressing that it was not an easy decision for the singer, they said she had cancelled the performances for the sake of “her own health and wellbeing”.

“We would like to respectfully announce that due to continuing grief over the tragic loss of her beloved son Shane earlier this year, Sinead O’Connor will not be performing live in 2022,” they said in a statement.

“Thank you to Sinead’s friends and fans whose support and understanding we hold in the highest esteem throughout this period. The love being shown has been a source of great comfort and peace for Sinead.”

All ticket holders for planned events, including the Galway International Arts Festival and Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens, will be contacted.

In February, O’Connor said that she would never perform again after Shane’s death as there was “nothing to sing about”.

Additional reporting by Press Association.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Sinead O’Connor cancels all gigs for ‘her own health and wellbeing’ five months after death of teenage son