Simu Liu ‘shook’ after aggressive altercation with professional autograph seekers

Simu Liu has opened up about an aggressive altercation with professional autograph seekers, which left him “shook”.

The Marvel actor, who is currently on a book tour promoting his newly released memoir We Were Dreamers, was in Philadelphia when he experienced a “not great altercation”.

On Wednesday (8 June), Liu shared the incident on Twitter, writing: “Look, I’m trying to have a real moment with my audience. If you come to my events and harass me or make me or my fans uncomfortable, there’s no chance in hell I’m going to sign for you. Don’t cross that line.”

He included a blurry photo of the professional autograph seekers, people who try and get celebrity autographs in order to sell them to fans.

He further detailed the incident, adding: “Best photo that I could get but these professional autograph seekers followed us out of the Philly event and then threw soda on our window.

“They ran to their car to remove the front licence plate so we couldn’t ID them. Thankfully we had someone at the event venue documenting so we will get them and file a report with authorities.”

He concluded: “Obviously everyone is fine but we’re just a bit shook that this could happen.”

In his new book, he writes of “the total mindf***” of growing up Asian and male, and the media’s tendency to depict men who look like him as “awkward, nerdy and completely undateable”.

Speaking to The Independent, Liu admitted: “It’s very embarrassing, but I wanted so badly to be hot.

“I wanted so badly to be desired and loved and admired.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Simu Liu ‘shook’ after aggressive altercation with professional autograph seekers