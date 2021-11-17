Simu Liu enlists Netflix’s Selling Sunset to purchase house

Simu Liu has enlisted the Selling Sunset crew to help him purchase his dream home.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star will appear on the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix show.

Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause told Entertainment Weekly that Liu initially said he was a fan of the show on Twitter: “You have to give all the props to Twitter. It started very innocently enough of me just being excited that he was a fan of the show because I felt like he wasn’t the kind of person that you would have expected to be watching and actively tweeting about it.”

Stause added that after striking up conversation with the Marvel star, he mentioned that he was actually house hunting: “He mentioned that he might be actually looking for a place soon, and then I was like, ‘I can help you with that’.“

Stause then said she asked Liu if he wanted to take part on the show, which follows luxury real estate agents in Los Angeles: “I said, ‘listen, I understand this can be a question that you ignore, but I absolutely have to ask if you’d be willing to film this on the show, but no pressure, I’ll help you either way.’”

He was apparently “enthusiastic” about appearing and didn’t even consult his team before agreeing to go on, she says.

Stause also praised how good Liu was to work with: “There’s certain times with production, where maybe it works better for his schedule to go on this day, but we don’t have the location to shoot until this day, but he was just such a love.”

Liu shot to fame earlier this year with the release of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and as a result became the first Asian lead in a Marvel movie.

Season four of Selling Sunset premieres on Netflix on 24 November.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Simu Liu enlists Netflix’s Selling Sunset to purchase house