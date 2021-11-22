Simu Liu Confesses Playing Spider-Man Before Shang-Chi On SNL. But There's A Catch

‘Avengers: Endgame’ might have ended Marvel’s most-successful run at the box office, but the giant production house managed to strike gold once again by introducing their first Asian superhero, Shang-Chi, earlier this year. While actor Simu Liu left no stone unturned and impressed the audience with his stellar performance in Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’, fans have been eagerly rooting for Marvel to announce the sequel to the superhero project, officially. But with the strong buzz surrounding Tom Holland’s upcoming movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is all set to release next month, the Marvel head-honchos seem to be focused on keeping the ongoing momentum rolling. And it looks like the Shang-Chi star has also joined the bandwagon as he talked about turning Spider-Man on his debut Saturday Night Live performance.

In his opening monologue on SNL, Liu walked down memory lane and revealed that before becoming an actor, he used to dress up as Spider-Man for kids’ birthday parties. “I really can’t believe my life right now because ten years ago, I actually had a job dressing up as Spider-Man for kids’ birthday parties which meant parents would pay me to entertain their kids while they were day-drinking,” he recalled.

Furthermore, Liu added, “I’ll never forget this one birthday boy’s name. It was Trevor. He kept kicking, and screaming ‘You’re not Spider-Man, you’re not Spider-Man.’ Look, I don’t know if you’ve been ever kicked by a seven-year-old while wearing a 30-dollar Walmart Spider-Man suit, but it will break you. It will break your spirit.” Liu concluded his monologue by hailing himself as Shang-Chi as he added, “But it also lit a fire under me and I don’t know where he is now, but Trevor, if you’re watching, I just want to say ‘You were right, I am not Spider-Man. I am Shang-Chi, b***h.”

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Simu Liu’s ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ was Marvel’s first all-Asian cast project, which was one of the most-awaited projects of Marvel’s Phase 4. While Marvel has a long list of web series and movies lined up in Phase 4 itself, it may take some time before the giant production house officially announces the sequel to Shang-Chi.

SEE ALSO: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Is The Most Cinematic Superhero Movie Ever Made, Says Tom Holland

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Simu Liu Confesses Playing Spider-Man Before Shang-Chi On SNL. But There's A Catch