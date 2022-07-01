Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe named as recipients of Presidential Medal of Freedom

Simone Biles and Megan Rapinoe have been named recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

On Friday, President Joe Biden announced the names of 17 recipients who will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country’s highest civilian honour.

The awards, which recognise individuals who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours,” according to the White House, will be presented at the executive mansion on 7 July 2022.

Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history, was the first to be named on President Biden’s list, with the White House recognising the Olympian’s advocacy for mental health and safety awareness among fellow athletes, as well as her dedication to highlighting and raising awareness of children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault.

The athlete, who has won a combined 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, has been outspoken about her own mental health struggles, and now helps spread awareness of the topic as the chief impact officer for mental health app Cerebral.

Last year, Biles also testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the FBI’s handling of sexual abuse claims against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, joining fellow athletes McKayla Maroney, Maggie Nichols and Aly Raisman.

President Biden also announced Rapinoe as a recipient of the award. According to the White House, the honour recognises the achievements of the Olympic gold medallist and two-time Women’s World Cup champion, as well as her advocacy for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQ rights.

More follows…

