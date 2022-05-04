Simone Ashley says Bridgerton romance inspired her Met Gala gown

Simone Ashley says the gown she wore to this year’s Met Gala was inspired by the romance in Bridgerton.

Ashley played Kate Sharma, one of the romantic leads, in the new season of the hit Netflix series.

The 27-year-old wore a Moschino gown to the event on Monday night, which was created by the fashion house’s creative director Jeremy Scott.

The dress consisted of a gold bustier, a black satin maxi skirt and a matching satin opera coat.

The look was accessorised with a diamond choker, drop earrings and Ashley wore her hair in a sleek updo.

Jeremy Scott and Simone Ashley at the 2022 Met Gala (Getty Images for The Met Museum)

Ashley told Vogue: “It’s golden and gilded. It’s a very modern take. Jeremy was inspired by the romance in Bridgerton.”

She continued: “He had this super dramatic collar on this large opera coat cape. And I love how when I fall on the side it’s like a bustle. And then I love this golden bustier, it’s kind of teasing.”

In a separate interview, Scott said he “often” thinks about Ashley’s first scene in Bridgerton, which sees her riding through the woods on a horse wearing a hooded cloak.

Of Ashley’s Met Gala look, he said: “As she unbuttons it, you see this gold embroidered bustier top and a black high-waisted bias-cut skirt.

“It’s completely Simone: it’s chic, it’s regal, and it’s got this kind of silhouette that you don’t find on the red carpet that often.”

Scott added that he was “thrilled” to dress the “girl of the moment” and the “true diamond of the season”.

In the second season of Bridgerton, Ashley’s character experiences an enemies to lovers storyline with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), a storyline which has been revered by Netflix viewers.

