Simone Ashley Confirms She Won't Be Returning For 'Sex Education' Season 4: I'm A Bridgerton Girl Now

It was confirmed that Netflix’s Sex Education was renewed for season four and almost all of the cast members would be returning for the new season. But looks like Simone Ashley will be ditching Sex Education for another popular Netflix show, Bridgerton. Season two of Bridgerton was released last month and was loved by the audience and soon became one of the most-watched English shows on Netflix. Ashley played the lead role of Kate Sharma along with Jonathan Bailey who played Viscount Bridgerton. The actress has now confirmed that she will not be returning for the new season of Sex Education.

As per Digital Spy, Ashley broke this news as she appeared on the show This Morning and answered Vernon Kay and Josie Gibson’s question about whether fans will see her in Sex Education. The actor said “No. I get asked that all the time. No, I’m a Bridgerton girl now.” Ashley said that she will definitely be returning for Bridgerton season 3 and is really excited to how Kate’s story will unfold now that she is married. She said, “She’s the head of the household now, she’s the Viscountess and married to Anthony and it’s a year later at this point, so I’m very excited.”

Simone Ashley played the role of Olivia Hanan in Sex Education and it was more of a supporting role so it makes sense that Ashley would chose Bridgerton over Sex Education. Meanwhile, Bridgerton has been renewed for seasons two and three but creator Chris Van Dunsen announced that they won’t be following the order of Julia Quinn’s books anymore. If the makers decide to follow the order of the books, fans might get to see the story of Benedict Bridgerton next.

Cover Image: Netflix

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Simone Ashley Confirms She Won't Be Returning For 'Sex Education' Season 4: I'm A Bridgerton Girl Now