Simon Dobbin: Five arrested on suspicion of murder seven years after attack that killed football fan

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who was attacked on the way home from a match seven years ago and later died.

Simon Dobbin was left permanently brain damaged after he was assaulted following a Southend United vs Cambridge United match in 2015.

He died five years later, with medical tests showing a direct link between his death and injuries sustained after the match.

