Simba mattress Cyber Monday deal 2021: Get 45% off hybrid models in the brand’s sale

Following in the footsteps of Black Friday, the final day of the November sales – known as Cyber Monday – is finally here and we’ve found a seriously impressive deal that you won’t want to press snooze on, courtesy of bed-in-a-box brand Simba.

The brand has slashed the price of its hybrid mattress and, in case the stellar saving alone isn’t enough to tempt you, we had plenty of great things to say about it in our review of the best mattresses for 2021. Our tester shared that “it’s best for side and front sleepers, and that goes for people of any shape or size. If you’re prone to waking up with aches and pains, especially in your back, you’ll really notice the spinal support.”

If you’re after a new mattress, but not quite ready to use it just yet, the good news is that Simba’s hybrid handily arrives vacuum packed in a box; buying you some time to move into that new house, buy a bigger bed frame, or get the linen and pillows to match.

The Simba hybrid mattress usually costs anywhere between £709 for a single, to £999 for a king-size, meaning it’s not the sort of item that can be bought with change found down the back of the sofa.

But, thanks to Simba that cost has now been cut almost in half with a whopping 45 per cent off. Read on for everything you need to know about this brilliant Cyber Monday offer.

Simba hybrid mattress, UK double: Was £879, now £483.45, Simbasleep.com

(simbasleep.com)

Featuring five layers of Simba sleep technology, a zoned Simba-pure base, edge to edge Simba pure support, an aerocoil spring comfort layer, a graphite-infused foam and a breathable sleep surface, this is one mega mattress.

So it’s unsurprising that over half a million have been sold worldwide, and that it’s made the cut for inclusion in our best mattress round-up.

Our reviewer mentioned that all of its layers make the mattress “on the slightly firmer side of medium”, and added that it gives “a cloud-like balance of comfort and support right up to the edges.”

“The sinkage is spot on too – you don’t feel like you’re descending into the mattress itself, as is the case with some pure foam mattresses,” they said. “Even in summer it keeps sweat at bay and its hypoallergenic knitted cover is a good choice for allergy sufferers too.

“It’s super stable and your partner shouldn’t be too disturbed even if you move around a lot in the night, although we’d suggest avoiding this model if they’re hypersensitive, as they are likely to feel some movement.”

The popular bed-in-a-box brand has also slashed the price of its other hybrid models by 45 per cent, including the hybrid pro (UK double, was £1,239, now £681.45, Simbasleep.com) and the hybrid luxe (UK double, was £1,699, now £934.45, Simbasleep.com) if either of those take your fancy.

