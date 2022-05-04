A Silicon Valley billionaire has announced a gift of $1.1billion to Stanford University in California to fund a new climate school.

John Doerr, a venture capitalist who is worth an estimated $11.3 billion from his investments in companies like Google and Amazon, made the donation with his wife Ann, The New York Times first reported on Wednesday.

According to The Times, it is the largest gift to a university to create a new school – and second only to billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s donation of $1.8bn to Johns Hopkins University,

More follows

Source Link Silicon Valley venture capitalist gifts $1.1bn to Stanford for new climate school