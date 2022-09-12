SIIMA 2022: Ranveer Singh Recreates Iconic Dialogue, ‘Srivalli’ Step From ‘Pushpa’; See Allu Arjun’s Reaction

Successfully reviving the Indian box office post-pandemic, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2021. The film not only created magic in the theatres but also became a worldwide sensation for its catchy tracks and choreography. This time, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh caught up with the trend as he danced to the popular track by adding his own flamboyant flair to the steps.

At the South Indian International Movie Awards 2022, the Jayeshbhai Jordaar star stole the show by recreating Allu Arjun’s popular dance move from Srivalli. He even recreated the iconic ‘Thaggedhe le’ dialogue with the hand gesture. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun witnessed the performance and cheered for him with a huge grin on his face. The crowd also roared with claps and cheers for Ranveer Singh.

On the other hand, the actor shook a leg with Shivarajkumar and Vijay Deverakonda which sent the entire crowd into a frenzy. The trio also danced to the former’s famous song ‘Taddad Taddad‘ from Ram Leela by perfecting the choreography. The video and images of the same have gone viral on social media.

Additionally, Ranveer Singh bagged the Most Popular Actor in South India award at SIIMA 2022. He even took to his Instagram to express his gratitude for receiving the honour. ”Grateful to the South Indian Film Fraternity for this honour! Thank you for bestowing me with such high esteem!” Ranveer Singh wrote.

