‘Sign me up’: The Crown fans react to report Netflix is ‘in talks’ to produce prequel series

Fans of The Crown have been thrilled by reports that the hit royal drama’s creators are in talks to make a prequel series.

The series airs on Netflix, and focuses on the life of Queen Elisabeth II, with each season spanning a time period of several years.

It has already been confirmed that The Crown will conclude after six seasons, with season five set to be released later this year.

However, according to Deadline, Netflix is in “early stage conversations” to comission a prequel series.

The article notes that the series would be “likely” to cover the pre-World War Two era or late Victorian era during the reign of Queen Victoria.

It was noted that the discussions are reportedly in their “early stages”, with nothing yet in development or greenlit. Netflix declined to comment on the report.

However, fans of the series were enthused by the news, sharing their thoughts about a prospective prequel on social media.

“I am all for this,” one fan wrote. “The Crown in my opinion is not only Netflix’s best show, but one of the highest quality television shows I have ever seen in my life, up there with Breaking Bad. My question though is how far back will this series go? Maybe back to the Queen Victoria reign?”

Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana in season four of ‘The Crown’ (Des Willie/Netflix)

“I hope it’s Victorian era,” another wrote, while someone else said: “Sign me up.”

“What’s it gonna be called, The Tiara?” one person joked.

The first four seasons of The Crown can be streamed now on Netflix.

